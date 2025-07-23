Two American Nationals, Including Woman, Arrested for Shoplifting at Singapore's Changi Airport

Two American nationals, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, have been taken into custody on suspicion of participating in several theft incidents in the transit area of Singapore's Changi Airport.

The police said on Tuesday, July 22, that they were informed about the thefts, which took place on June 23, by staff members of The Shilla Cosmetics & Perfumes outlet at the airport's Terminal 1,

According to preliminary investigations, the man allegedly stole three bottles of perfume, totaling $488, and left the store without paying. Later, when the outlet's employees were doing a stock-take, they found the missing perfume bottles.

The police added that the two were arrested before they could leave Singapore after the airport police division's follow-up investigations revealed their identities. However, they did not say when the suspects were nabbed.

Additionally, it was discovered that the woman was allegedly acting as a lookout when the man stole a cardholder valued at S$596.33 from another retail establishment in Terminal 1 and a bottle of perfume valued at S$158.40 from another Shilla establishment in the transit area of Terminal 3.

The pair, who are anticipated to face charges on Wednesday, July 23, had all five stolen items retrieved, according to the police.

Police stated that they treat shoplifting cases seriously and that violators will face harsh consequences in line with the law.

"Offenders should not think that they can evade capture by quickly boarding a flight. The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders to prevent and deter shop theft cases," they concluded.