Twitterati Call Pete Davidson 'Celeb Jury Duty' Over Dating Speculations with Kim Kardashian West

After Kim Kardashian West was pictured having a fun time with Pete Davidson during the Halloween weekend, Twitter erupted with jokes over the duo's dating speculations. The 41-year-old reality TV star was clicked with Davidson, 27, on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday, October 29. The pair could be seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with friends.

Kim and Pete were joined by the Skims mogul's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiance, Travis Barker, 45. Barker and Davidson know each other via their common friend, Machine Gun Kelly. Social media sleuths started wondering if Kim is dating Pete after the pictures went viral. However, a source close to the duo told PEOPLE that they're "just friends hanging out." "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," the source added. Both Kim and Pete are unofficially single.

Twitterati cracked jokes on Pete Davidson for 'being the rebound of famous female celebrities'

Owing to his 'track record' of dating famous female celebrities just after they have come out of a relationship, Pete Davidson was termed "jury duty for celebs" that "most people will be called to do it at least once." "Pete Davidson getting passed around like a middle schooler vape," one person tweeted. Some people even called Pete Davidson's dating resume "godlike" and stated, "Pete Davidson is living the dream."

'Kim and Kanye are friends'

If sources close to the matter are to be believed, the estranged couple, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West "are friends, but that's it." "She loves having Kanye's support though. They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids," the source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriends

Pete Davidson has reportedly dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor. He was even engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 briefly.