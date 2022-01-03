Twitter Suspends US rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's Account for Allegedly Comparing COVID to Cancer

Days after Twitter suspended virologist, Robert Malone's account for calling the COVID-19 vaccine 'not safe' for children, another handle has been deleted for allegedly spreading false information about the virus. According to CNN, US rep for Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account, @mtgreenee was permanently suspended on Sunday, January 2. She, however, still has access to her work account, @RepMTG.

A spokesperson for Twitter noted that Marjorie Taylor Greene's account was suspended because of repeated violations of their COVID-19 misinformation policy. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," the spokesperson noted.

Marjorie is known for putting out controversial statements on social media about COVID, QAnon conspiracy theories, and many more.

'The country never shut down because of Cancer'

It is not clear at the moment which tweet resulted in the suspension of Marjorie's Twitter account. Last month, however, she compared COVID to cancer in a four-tweet thread, and called upon Americans to 'stop the politically driven mass hysteria.'

Drawing data on Cancer deaths, Marjorie noted that every year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer but the country has never shut down [because of Cancer]. "Not a single school has closed," she wrote.

Covid predominately targets obese & older people

She further added that every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races, will continue to die from cancer and that 780,000+ people have died in 22 months in the US, but more than 1 million still died of cancer.

She then stressed that more people died of COVID in 2021 than in 2020 in spite of 'Gov mandated widespread vaccines, mass public masking, & trillions spent.' "Covid predominately targets obese & older people," she wrote, adding that it's time to adapt a different approach based on the 'facts' and 'stop the politically driven mass hysteria.'