Rapper Kanye West gifted his wife Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian, according to the socialite's social media post on Thursday. While Kim called the gift a "special surprise from heaven," not many social media users were amused by the display amid the Covid-19 pandemic and accused Kim of being tone-deaf.

Kim shared a clip of Robert Kardashian's hologram addressing her on her 40th birthday. The hologram greeted her "happy birthday" and reminisced about the time Kim and her father had when she was younger.

Robert Kardashian's hologram also danced to 1961 hit 'Who Put The Bomp' by Barry Mannhe — the song he and Kim listened to when he drove her to school. The hologram continued in a sombre tone that he was proud of his daughter and her accomplishments.

"But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and and carry on my legacy. It's a long and a hard road, but it's worth it. And I am with you every step of the way," the hologram said, referring to Kim's four-year apprenticeship program at a law firm in California.

Kim revealed earlier this year that she planned to become a lawyer in 2022 following the footsteps of her father, who was a successful lawyer in Los Angeles. He became a well-known face in the U.S. after he joined the legal defense team of fallen football star O.J. Simpson, who was tried for the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

The hologram also praised Kim for connecting with her Armenian roots and supporting Armenia. "You are a proud Armenian and I am a proud Armenian father," he said.

Before leaving, Robert Kardashian's hologram made sure he told Kim that she was married to a "genius man." "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West," the hologram said.

When sharing the hologram clip with her social media followers, Kim said it was a "thoughtful gift" and they "watched it over and over, filled with emotion." But, the socialite and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was accused of being tone-deaf at a time of the pandemic that killed over 220,000 Americans.

"The tone-deafness of wealthy elites has become so evident during this pandemic. A hologram of Robert Kardashian? Choose your heroes wisely because in the end, most don't give a f*****g s**t about you," one Twitter user wrote.

Others mocked Kanye for taking the opportunity to call himself the "most genius man in the world."