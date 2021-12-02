Twitter Cracking Down On Free Speech? Elon Musk Trolls CEO Parag Agrawal With Stalin Photo

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has trolled Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, by sharing a meme photo. While we know Musk for his social media friskiness, the meme tweet he shared without any texts has spurred flaks and controversies all over Twitter. The original image displays Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, Soviet Secret Police Official Nikolai Yezhov, and a few other men. The meme shared by Musk shows Stalin's face replaced with the new CEO Parag Agrawal's face, and Yezhov's face replaced with the former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

On Monday, Jack Dorsey resigned from his CEO position at Twitter, and his hot seat was taken over by Parag Agrawal, formerly the chief technology officer at Twitter. This news was taken by surprise by all the people worldwide because no one would have anticipated this move. Everything happened in a flash. On the day of Parag's incumbency as the new CEO of Twitter, he thanked Dorsey by posting an image depicting both in the tweet. The tweet read with a hashtag saying: #ThankYouJack.

Now, in the last few days, we have been seeing a hullabaloo going on online about the incumbency of the new Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal. Even politics was dragged into the picture, but Parag, by some means, defended it with his engineering badge. The left and right-wing people insinuated Parag Agrawal, stating that he's biased against the white people. Also, the congressional Republicans posted one of Parag's tweets he shared in 2010 to suggest that he's one-sided.

Although there was no unrest and upheaval between Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal, Elon Musk has trolled the duo on Twitter by sharing a meme. The meme was not received well by many people. While some called it dark humour, the others shared tweets of criticism. While that being said, on day 2, Parag dropped a hell of an update stating that individuals can't share any private pictures or videos of others without their permission anymore. This has resulted in a lot of commotion on social media. A lot of people didn't receive the ban update well. Some fired back on this ban, as this limits the liberty of free speech and independent journalism.

Speaking about the meme, we are unassertive about what Musk's intentions are behind the tweet. This leaves us with a question of doubt and perplexity. Is Musk thrilled about Parag's stepping in as the new CEO of Twitter or is he simply mocking around for fun? (What do you think?) Because, in one of his tweets, he acclaimed Parag by stating, "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent".

However, Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter took to Twitter on his resignation day and expressed his intention of stepping down. He said that this was not a pushed decision by anyone. For clarification purposes, he also attached the email to his tweet, where he wrote: "I want you all to know that this was my decision and I own it. It was a tough one for me, of course. I love this service and the company, and all of you so much. I'm really sad, yet, really happy. There aren't many companies that get to this level. And there aren't many founders that choose their company over their ego. I know we'll prove this was the right move."