Rihanna and PARTYNEXTDOOR have come together to release the new single "Believe It" after a wait of nearly four years. The song came out late on Thursday through OVO sound. The slow jam is another collaboration between Rihanna and PND. Previously, they have co-written two songs "Work" and "Song with me" from Rihanna's album 'Anti'. The new song is Rihanna's first feature after Lemon and Loyalty which came out in 2017.

The Canadian R&B star's album is coming out after four years. His last album PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 was released in 2016. The new album PARTYMOBILE is a follow-up to the previous album.

Twitter reacted to the release of the new album

The Twitter has gone haywire to the groove-filled slow jam. PARTYNEXTDOOR has been active since his last release but Rihanna's comeback to the music industry has made the fans make it a Twitter trend. PARTYNEXTDOOR had reveled the collaboration with Rihanna through a Fortnite live stream. The Canadian star has been talking about his album for the past couple of weeks and the confirmation came from Twitter.

Twitter has been handling two kinds of reactions. While one end of the fandom reacted with happiness the others have been talking about how their high expectation was reduced to bits. The majority of the reactions have been for the disappointing release of the song. Several of the Twitter users have been talking about Rihanna just being in the vocals and reduced time on the song. Riri's fans are clearly overjoyed because of this surprise.

Fans express their excitement on social media

Twitter users have also posted their excitement about the release with limited words. This is PND's third studio album. The song is said to give the audience a look back into Rihanna's Umbrella era.

Fans have continued to tweet about the groove and rhythm of the song and some have even said that through the crisis situation this is something that was giving unexpected joy to the public. Fans have also tweeted about how much they have missed the singer's voice.

Rihanna is said to be in the studio while on the path with her ninth album which has been dubbed as R9 by the fans. Amid the pandemic, Rihanna is also said to have donated $5 million to the foundations assisting with the coronavirus relief.