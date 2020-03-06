To celebrate International Women's Day 2020, micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday launched a special emoji with the hashtag '#EveryWoman'. Globally, there have been 125 million Tweets about feminism and equality over the past three years. Conversations are closely tied to International Women's Day, which is on March 8, the platform said.

"At Twitter, we see incredibly vibrant and diverse voices on our platform, from those engaging in joyful everyday conversations, to strong women who raise awareness about issues that matter," said Maya Hari (@maya_hari), Vice President, the Asia Pacific at Twitter.

Through #EveryWoman, we want to highlight every shade and every kind of Indian woman, and honour those who are transforming how we are perceived in the workplace and beyond," Hari added. According to the social media platform, in the first few months of 2020 there was an 87 per cent growth in conversations in India to do with women's day and women's empowerment when compared to the same months in 2019 (January 1 - February 25).

Top five hashtags for women-related conversations on Twitter in India from 2017 till now, included -- #MeToo/#MeTooIndia, #SareeTwitter, #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, #LahuKaLagaan and #JhumkaTwitter, the company said. Honouring #EveryWoman's voice on the platform, Twitter India is celebrating these five inspiring women on International Women's Day: Chinmayi Sripaada, Dutee Chand, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Shereen Bhan and Late Sushma Swaraj.