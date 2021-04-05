Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-GA), wished her followers a Happy Easter on Sunday morning only to see her account being suspended by the tech giant for 12 hours and reinstated her access only after sunset.

While conservatives slammed the tech giant for suspending her account simply because she displayed her Christian faith, Twitter said in a statement that their suspension of Greene's account was due to an error.

Twitter said that the website's algorithm suspended Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "in error" during their regular automated scan and reversed their actions when the issue of suspension was brought to light.

"We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated," a Twitter spokesperson said to Mediate.

Greene is Not Buying Twitter's Words

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist elected to Congress and a stanch supporter of former President Donald Trump, said he doesn't believe Twitter suspended her account by mistake and the tech giant is heading a full frontal battle against her religious belief.

The Congresswoman took to GAB with a ''message to big tech'' asking them if her Twitter handle was suspended because she is a Christian.

''Was it my Christian faith?'' she asked and questioned Twitter if they can't digest her willingness ''to end murdering God's creation in the womb'' and also hit out at Anthony Fauci and Ilhan Omar saying liberals ''can't silence me.''

After Twitter unlocked her account, she shared a clip by the beach with a caption hitting out against the tech giant. ''@Twitter suspended me again today by "mistake," after I tweeted, He is risen. I had a wonderful day with family at the beach in the #FloridaFreedomZone. I didn't miss the hate on Twitter at all, and I'm looking forward to President Trump's social media platform.''

Not the First Time Greene was Suspended By Twitter

The freshman congresswoman was locked out of her Twitter handle on January 6, the day rioters stormed the Capitol as she repeatedly spread misinformation about the 2020 election, repeating Trump's statements that the election was stolen from him. However, Twitter reversed the ban a few days later.

In March, Twitter had again ''mistakenly'' suspended her account and reserved their ban a few hours later giving the same statement saying the congresswoman's account was locked due to an "error."