Donald Trump lashed out at Turkey and the European Union in an early morning tweet. The US president vented his frustration against the two for not watching over the captured ISIS fighters and families, citing the US has done more in terms of fighting off extremists and the other countries have not matched expectations in the war against terror.

Trump also stated in his tweet that he would ''totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!),'' if the country did anything "off-limits" following the US pullout from Northern Syria.

The tweet didn't go down pretty well with the people of Turkey that 'Mahvolursun Trump' which roughly translates to 'Die Trump' started trending on Turkish Twitter. The hashtag was first coined by Turkish politician Doğu Perinçek, chairman of the left-wing nationalist Patriotic Party as he tweeted "Mr. Trump you can destroy only USA, #MahvolursunTrump."

In no time, several Turkish Twitter users followed up with the hashtag #MahvolursunTrump and made it trend on the social media site and showcased their angst against Trump for using such strong language against their country.

However, Twitter took down the hashtag and apologized for even allowing it to trend in the first place. A spokesperson from the social media giant reported to Breitbart News "This phrase should not have appeared in trends, and we're sorry for this mistake. At times, we do prevent certain content from trending and we have now done so with this trend."

Protesting against the President of the United States and his policies are allowed, but threatening the POTUS with life or harm is illegal.

Here's what U.S President Donald Trump tweeted, ''As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over...''

He further continued, ''....the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!''