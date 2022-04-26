Twitter to Accept Elon Musk Takeover Bid, Deal Soon on Tech Billionaire's 'Best and Final' Offer

Twitter is all set to accept Elon Musk's offer, and an announcement could come as early as Monday, Reuters has reported. The tech billionaire had offered $43 billion for Twitter 10 days ago but the all-cash deal was rejected by Twitter's board.

With shareholder pressure mounting there were reports over the weekend that the microblogging site's board was reconsidering the decision to rebuff the Tesla founder's offer.

The Reuters report says the board has come around to reversing the original decision and the $54.20-per-share deal is all but accepted after Musk reiterated that it was his "best and final" offer for the social media company.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the two sides met on Sunday to discuss Musk's bid for the company. There is no guarantee that they will close a deal, but they seem to be making some progress.

Musk Wants to Unlock Twitter's Extraordinary Potential

Musk claims he can unlock Twitter's extraordinary potential. The Tesla boss also vowed to reconsider his position as a shareholder if his offer is not accepted.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," said Musk in his filing with the US financial regulator.

Twitter Needs To Be Transformed Into A Private Company

He also pointed out that after making his investment in the company he has realized that "Twitter will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form" and it needs to be transformed into a private company.

After it emerged that Musk holds a 9.2% stake in Twitter, the company offered Musk a seat on its board. Last week, Tesla's boss could have joined the board but he decided against it.