Twinkling Watermelon Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap, Review

Twinkling Watermelon ending followed Eu Gyeol, Eun Yu, Yi Chan, Chung Ah, and Se Kyung as they accepted their fates. Episode 16 aired on tvN on Tuesday (November 14) at 8:50 pm KST. The finale focussed on the various challenges of Eu Gyeol and Se Kyung as they tried to do something good for their loved ones. People in Korea enjoyed the last chapter on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watched the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series followed a CODA (child of a deaf adult) student who accidentally traveled back in time after visiting a mysterious music shop. The story unfolded after he traveled back in 1995 and formed the band Watermelon Sugar with some youngsters.

The Finale Recap

Twinkling Watermelon episode 16 took the viewers through the various challenges faced by the onscreen couple. Eu Gyeol and Se Kyung tried to prevent Yi Chan from getting hurt. The drama picked up right from where it left off in the penultimate episode. It followed Eu Gyeol and Yi Chan walking on the streets. A car approached them, aiming at Eu Gyeol. Yi Chan saw it and rescued his friend by pushing him away. Yi Chan got hurt and lost his hearing ability.

Eu Gyeol felt guilty after he learned about the unfortunate incident. He decided to stay with Yi Chan until he adjusts to the new situation. However, the high school student from the future received a call from the master. He had only a day left to make things right. Eu Gyeol did not want to go back. He decided to be with his father. But the master told him that he may not get another chance to return. He may disappear from the future.

Eu Gyeol met Se Kyung and shared his worries with her. She asked him to trust his father and return home. The high school student from the future met his father and asked him to move forward in life. When he went to the mysterious music shop, he took his guitar and thanked the master for everything. The master revealed his real identity to the high school student.

The Happy Reunion

Eu Gyeol met his friends and family members. He happily observed the changes in the lives of his loved ones. The band became successful. His parents worked hard and took their family business to new heights. His brother helped his parents in many ways. Amidst all this, Eu Gyeol felt uneasy because he could not find Se Kyung. He searched for her, but no one knew anything about her.

Eu Gyeol could not roam around easily because he was a member of the popular K-pop band. People recognized him, and he got into trouble. His bandmates helped him out. The boy band members got ready for a stage performance. Eu Gyeol met his parents and their friends at the venue. They performed well in front of a large crowd.

Eu Gyeol saw Se Kyung walking out of the auditorium moments after he finished his performance. He ran out in search of her. The high school student looked for her everywhere and felt disappointed. She reached out to him when he was about to go back. The onscreen had a happy reunion.