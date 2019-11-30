Kellan Lutz who has amazed fans with his spectacular performances on screen is all set to take on an important role off screen. Yes, the actor is 'pumped' to embrace fatherhood and grow his family into three. The soon to be father made an announcement on Thanksgiving making it official that he is expecting his first child with wife Brittany Gonzales.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram account to share the good news with his fans. He shared a picture of himself twining in blue jacket with wife and embracing her as the couple holds a tiny same color blue jacket making it quite evident that they are expecting a baby.

"HAPPY THANKGIVING 2019

So much to be grateful for this year... and even more so in 2020!

So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda :)

Get here already!!!! #Repost @brittanylynnlutz・・・

Can't wait to meet you Little Lutz!" a visibly happy Lutz captioned the picture.

Even Gonzales could not hold her excitement and teased fans with a throwback photo on Instagram Stories. The picture shows the couple holding wallets with 'Mr.' and 'Mrs.' written over them and captioned it as "2 years ago on this day we had a surprise we shared...."

This picture was followed by another picture which was shared by her hubby announcing the baby's news, however, she covered the baby jacket with a 'tap here' button' instead and wrote that the couple has a surprise for their fans.

"'This Thanksgiving we have another surprise... Hint: it's probably what you're thinking," read the caption underneath the picture. Looks like Thanksgiving holds an important place in the couple's life as they prefer to make important announcements on this day!

The much in love couple who dated for a year tied the knot on November 7, 2019 shortly after Lutz proposed his lady love in October. However, it was days later on Thanksgiving that the couple made the news public. This time too the couple took to their respective social media accounts to make the pregnancy news public on Thanksgiving.