Beauty is skin deep, and that's true. But it's a fact that external beauty can be pronounced and enhanced with the help of certain products, and that is where the beauty and cosmetic industry comes into the picture. There are so many players in the industry – both local and global. While most of the companies claim that their products are "clean" and "safe", we do not know how far this is true. Many companies have died due to the presence of unsafe products, causing permanent skin damage and worse, deadly diseases like cancer and others. Also, some companies do produce good products with fair ingredients but end up in packaging that is not safe for the environment as they include harmful and non-biodegradable components leading to damage to the environment and society. Either way, it's not something that can be ignored. Also, let us not forget the price tag that is attached to so-called imported products.

Most of the companies are looking for either profit as a motive or vigorous marketing for creating a brand image. There have very been a very few companies that have worked towards the spirit of womanhood and creating a positive vibe for them, even though they never shy away from displaying it in their advertisements and promotions. Not many CSR initiatives have taken place and not much has been done for sustainability in the beauty industry.

In the world of beauty and cosmetics, here comes a player that has turned the tables altogether. Meet Twenty Beauty, the all-Indian beauty brand that promises a revolution in the beauty and cosmetics industry. The dazzling duo Jyotsna Reddy and Santhoshi Reddy have gone to great lengths to create an image that is unbeatable and sure to leave a permanent mark in the beauty industry. Not only have their products promised high grade skin-friendly active ingredients, but also great innovations in the beauty industry. Their ingredients are all skin-friendly and made up of ingredients that do not leave any long-term harsh results on your skin but promise a beautiful and glowing skin that boosts your self-confidence and power. The products are also reasonably priced, that means that beauty is now affordable to all the women without having to worry about burning a hole in their pockets! They have evolved to be more than just a beauty product and cosmetics brand – it's an innovation on its own‼

Talking about innovations, they become the first-ever Indian beauty brand to have launched a vending machine for beauty products – to ease out the entire process of shopping. Post the "unlocking" of the country, they are planning to come up with the further geographical expansion of their vending machines, and will be placing them inaccessible locations to make the shopping experience even better!

They also become the first Indian beauty brand to start a charitable foundation of their own by the name of "Twenty Foundation" that aims at uplifting the Indian women. The foundation intends to bring a better lifestyle to women by providing them necessary education, employment opportunities and above all, empowerment in terms of self-respect and beauty.

