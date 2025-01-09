Twelve-Year-Old Student at Singapore's Admiralty Secondary School Injured by Classmate With Bottle as Investigation Is Launched

A student from Admiralty Secondary School is being investigated by the police for reportedly assaulting a classmate and wounding the victim's head.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) responded to CNA's inquiries on Wednesday by saying that it had received a request for help at 31 Woodlands Crescent, which is Admiralty Secondary School's address, on Tuesday at around 2:00 pm.

The police told CNA, "A 12-year-old boy was assessed for injuries by the Singapore Civil Defence Force." They added, "Another 12-year-old boy is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt."

Late on Tuesday night, someone posing as the victim's uncle posted on Facebook about the incident. The post read, "I am deeply disturbed and heartbroken by an incident that occurred to my nephew, a new student at Admiralty Secondary School."

The post explained that the victim had been "brutally assaulted" by his classmate and that he needed stitches for a serious gash on the back of his skull. The author claims that the youngster was repeatedly struck on the head by a classmate with a metal water bottle.

"As I type this message, the wound is still bleeding, adding to our distress and concern for his well-being," read the post.

The post featured pictures of the wound and the victim in a wheelchair with his head wrapped in bandages.

The post claimed, "We have filed a police report and demand that this case is not swept under the carpet," adding, "This is not just about one child - it's about ensuring the safety and accountability of a school that is supposed to protect and nurture its students."