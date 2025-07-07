Turning Campaign Metrics into Meaningful Moments: A Conversation with Khushboo Gulabani

Introduction

In today's digital media landscape, orchestrating multimillion-dollar campaigns isn't just about performance metrics anymore; in fact, it's about building people-first systems and turning numbers into cultural moments, advancing results. Khushboo Gulabani, a trailblazing Digital Campaign Manager at Audacy, has turned this balancing act into an art form in the field of Digital Marketing.

In this exclusive conversation, Khushboo unpacks the leadership strategies, process innovations needed for digital marketing, global branding, and one unforgettable campaign that redefined how digital media can shape both business outcomes and have a major public impact.

Interviewer

Khushboo, your career journey is anything but conventional, an engineer by education, now leading high-impact digital campaigns. What anchored your move into media and marketing?

Khushboo Gulabani

At heart, I'm a storyteller. Even during my engineering days, I was fascinated by how businesses shape perception and loyalty. Growing up in a business-driven household, conversations about customers, branding, and market positioning were dinner-table staples. That naturally translated into a curiosity about digital media, where data meets human behavior.

When I joined Audacy, it wasn't just about managing campaigns. It was about understanding how brands create emotional touchpoints and how I could build systems to scale those connections. Music, culture, and technology have always been my language. Marketing gave me a platform to speak it fluently.

Interviewer

Leading campaigns across multiple industries and platforms sounds like a massive undertaking. How do you keep everything aligned and deliver consistently strong results?

Khushboo Gulabani

I've had the opportunity to manage end-to-end campaigns valued at over $5 million, spanning 15+ industries and 10+ product offerings from digital and streaming to podcasts, OTT, and integrated paid and organic campaigns. For me, leadership isn't just about hitting metrics or delivering what the client asks for; it's about connecting brands with the audiences that matter most to them. Every brand is unique, and so is the way its message resonates with its audience.

My leadership model is built around people, process, and platforms. It starts with people, fostering strong, cross-functional partnerships where ownership is shared and accountability is collective. Then comes the process, I developed a centralized, real-time dashboard and risk indicators to replace fragmented reporting with proactive decision-making. Finally, it's about platforms constantly testing new tools, audience insights, and bidding strategies while hosting monthly knowledge-sharing huddles to keep our team sharp and future-ready. For me, leadership is never about micromanaging it's about building clarity, systems, and trust so people can deliver with confidence.

Interviewer

Let's get to the campaign story tell us about a standout production you're particularly proud of.

Khushboo Gulabani: One campaign especially close to me was a national drug awareness initiative. It was my first government-backed project at Audacy and one of the most meaningful I've led. For me and my production team, this wasn't about metrics it was about delivering the right message, raising awareness, and making an impact where it truly mattered. We carefully segmented audiences and activated platforms that resonated with them, including trusted local radio stations like 106.5 The Wolf FM, 99.7 The Point, and 98.1 KMBZ FM, knowing our listeners were tuned in daily. By pairing that with targeted digital channels and real-time creative adjustments, we sparked important community conversations and received direct appreciation from advocacy groups. Reaching hundreds of thousands of people every day, I knew we weren't just running a campaign we were making a real difference.

Interviewer

What changes have you introduced at Audacy that delivered lasting results?

Khushboo Gulabani

Throughout my time at Audacy, I've had the opportunity to manage portfolios across four major markets while also playing a pivotal role in executing national-level campaigns. Early on, I recognized that campaign and financial data were dispersed across multiple systems and platforms, which created inefficiencies, increased reporting errors, and slowed down decision-making.

To address this, I designed and implemented a centralized, real-time reporting dashboard that consolidates key campaign data, including statuses, deliverables, pacing, and KPIs, across all accounts within a market. This transformed how our teams accessed and managed live campaign insights.

Interviewer

How do you turn client dissatisfaction into an opportunity?

Khushboo Gulabani

Dissatisfaction is often a signal of misaligned definitions of success. I remember a healthcare client who hit every scoped KPI but still felt unsatisfied. Rather than defending the numbers, I sat down for a candid review and realized the issue lay in their internal lead qualification filters.

I pivoted fast, redefining lead criteria, tightening targeting, and refreshing creative messaging mid-flight. In 30 days, their lead-to-conversion ratio improved 2.5x. It's a reminder that good campaign managers chase metrics; great ones chase meaning.

Interviewer

Digital media evolves quickly. How do you ensure your team and campaigns stay ahead of industry trends?

Khushboo Gulabani

Continuous education is non-negotiable. I dedicate time each week to reviewing platform updates, policy shifts, and digital trends. I also lead knowledge-share sessions within our teams, where we analyze campaign performance trends, discuss case studies, and share platform insights.

By embedding this proactive learning culture, we position ourselves not just to keep up with trends but to anticipate them, ensuring our clients benefit from forward-looking, data-informed strategies.

Interviewer

Where's your career compass pointing next?

Khushboo Gulabani

I'm ready to scale this vision globally, creating cross-market portfolios and multicultural campaigns that build meaningful connections beyond borders. When I first moved to the U.S., it wasn't easy finding mentors who truly understood both my cultural roots and professional ambition. That experience shaped me, and it's why I'm passionate about creating those pathways for others now. The future of marketing belongs to leaders who are not just data-driven but culturally intelligent, and I want to be part of shaping the next generation of inclusive, global leadership.

Interviewer:

Thank you, Khushboo, your strategic mindset and operational leadership are truly inspiring.

Khushboo Gulabani

Thank you it's been a pleasure to share my journey and the work we're doing at Audacy. I hope it encourages others in the industry to chase bold, growth-focused careers in this incredible space.