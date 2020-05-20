Turkey is going to ease the existing 14-day quarantine restrictions for those who are coming from abroad as the nation starts the softening measures that were implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the nation, state-owned news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

Turkish citizens ferried from abroad were spending 14 days under quarantine in student dorms where they were monitored for possible symptoms of COVID-19 disease. The people arriving on scheduled flights will go through medical checks and will be monitored for 14 days at their homes.

Turkey to Relax Coronavirus Restrictions

The deadly virus outbreak has created am major stir around the world in recent times as the virus has spread to more than 170 countries worldwide. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has infected over 4.9 million people worldwide.

(With agency inputs)