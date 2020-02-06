A Boeing 737 carrying 171 passengers and six crew members had a dramatic escape after it skid-off runaway while landing at an airport in Turkey.

A video of the incident shows the aircraft belonging to Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines skidding off the runway after landing and crashing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

Local Turkish news agencies claimed that at least 120 people were injured in the plane crash, though there are no reports of any fatalities.

A CCTV video of the plane crash shows the plane in flames as it skids off the runway and crashes into a vacant land. The Boeing 737 broke into three pieces after it crashed into a field.

Passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane. A video shows rescue workers strapping a severely injured passenger on a stretcher and lifting him off the debris.

Another video posted online by one of the passengers on the Pegasus Airlines shows injured passengers with blood all over their faces being evacuated out of the crash zone on an airport transit bus.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing aircraft had flown into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean port city of Izmir.

The plane was apparently battered by the strong winds and heavy rain that have been lashing Istanbul.

"At the moment, 120 people who were injured have been hospitalized," said governor Ali Yerlikaya, adding that most of them were "doing well, aside from one or two people." There were no deaths.

"Some passengers evacuated the plane by themselves but others are stuck inside and our rescuers are working to free them," Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said on CNN-Turk television.

The plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members, the governor said, while Turkish media reports said there were 12 children on board.

Governor Yerlikaya said the plane "slid some 60 meters" after skidding off the runway, and then "fell about 30-40 meters" down a bank.

The accident, which he attributed to bad weather, "could have had more serious consequences," he said.

NTV showed images of the badly damaged plane and flames inside, which were later put out by firefighters.