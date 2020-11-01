It was on October 30 that a powerful earthquake measuring 7M jolted Turkey. According to the latest updates, the earthquake has caused immense structural damage, and it has already claimed the lives of 37 people. The scare is not yet over in Turkey, as several people expect aftershocks that could jolt the region again.

In the meantime, popular conspiracy theorist Michael Bradbury who runs the YouTube channel MrMBB333 has bizarrely claimed that planetary alignment and a near-full moon have played a crucial role in triggering this powerful quake.

Planetary Alignments and Earthquake

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, Bradbury claimed that the earthquake happened just 24 hours before the blue moon, which is basically the second blue moon in the month.

Bradbury admitted that there is no scientific evidence to prove the relation between earthquakes and planetary alignments. However, he suggested that big quakes have happened on earth during times of planetary alignments.

The video uploaded by MrMBB333 has already gone viral on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 50,000 views. People who watched the video of Bradbury are convinced about his explanation, and they strongly believe that planetary alignments have a crucial role in determining the stability of tectonic plates of the earth.

The Scare Is Not Over

In the meantime, self-styled seismic researcher Frank Hoogerbeets has predicted the possibility of powerful earthquakes in the coming days too. In his recent post on the website Ditrianum, Hoogerbeets claimed that the magnitude of a possible earthquake could reach up to 8M, and a quake in such a scale could unleash large-scale devastation in the affected region.

"The last alignment in a series of 13 during the second half of October will occur on Saturday when Earth lines up with the Sun and Uranus. Critical is the position of the Moon at virtually the same time. Expect high 6 to 7, possibly 8 magnitudes, most likely on November 1-2 or early 3," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website Ditrianum.