Turkey Earthquake Caused by US-Backed HAARP Attack? Conspiracy Theories as Strange Blue Lightening Seen in Skies Seconds Before First Earthquake

Speculations about HAARP triggering the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have surfaced on social media. The 7.8-magnitude quake earthquakes have left more than 3,800 people dead and thousands injured.

Lightening Seen in Sky Before Earthquake

An acronym for High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, the research project was handled by the US Air Force, and Navy from 1990 to 2014 before being handed over to University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2015.

As per the University HAARP is a research program designed to analyze the ionosphere, a portion of the upper atmosphere that stretches from about 53 miles (85 kilometers) above the surface of the Earth to 370 miles (600 kilometers) up. HAARP Research Station is located at Gakona, in Alaska.

Space reported that in December, last year, an experiment was conducted which involved shooting powerful pulses of long radio waves at an asteroid that was passing Earth at a distance double that of the moon at the time.

The flashes of lightening in the sky seconds before the Turkey earthquake left many wondering if it was caused by HAARP. It isn't the first time HAARP has been accused of causing an earthquake. NBC News reported that in 2010, Venezuelan leader Huge Chavez claimed that HAARP or a program like it triggered the Haiti earthquake.

Social Media Speculates the Cause for Earthquake

Social media was rife with conspiracy theories surrounding the involvement of the US-backed research causing the three earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

"Turkey threatens to leave NATO and votes against the inclusion of Sweden in NATO and now, all of a sudden, Turkey is hit with devastating earthquakes. How convenient. How terribly convenient. *cough* HAARP *cough*," tweeted a user.

"Tectonic weaponry, HAARP or Project Thor? Seems the filthy Rothschild bankers are seething that Turkey is trading with Russia. Plus, withdrawal from NATO," wrote another user.

"When seen on the news about the earthquakes in Turkey i thought i wonder if HAARP did that,and it can," expressed a user.

"I'm thinking about Turkey. They were trying to organize a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine. I guess the globalists didn't like that. Now I wonder about the 3 lg 7+ earthquakes. Ya know they may not be natural, like Fukushima. HAARP," wrote a user.