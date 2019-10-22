A 40-year-old man named Tupac Shakur was arrested in Tennesse for attempting to assault officers with a knife, possessing methamphetamine and other charges. The Johnson City Police Department received a call on Saturday about Shakur who had active warrants against him from another department in Tennesse, the Carter County Sheriff's Department, according to the police website.

Officers located Shakur who was sitting in a car's passenger seat at 1908 E Unaka Avenue. When the officers attempted to take him in custody, Shakur reached for his waistband and attempted to attack the officers with a knife. He was disarmed by the officers and arrested. Shakur was found possessing a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine.

He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth, and unlawful drug paraphernalia and was sent to the Washington County Detention Center. A bond of $18,000 was held and his arraignment hearing was scheduled in the Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday.

The incident received wide coverage as he shares his name with the late American rapper Tupac Shakur who was notoriously assassinated by a gunman in September 1996 at the age of 25. While the police held Orlando Anderson, a member of California-based gang called the 'Southside Compton Crips's as the prime suspect. He was not charged with the murder and died two years later in a gang-related shootout in 1998. The unsolved mystery behind Shakur's death has churned up various conspiracy theories including some which suggest that Shakur is still alive.