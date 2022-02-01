Tulsi Gabbard Draws Flak for Claiming that Biden Chose Kamala Harris as VP Because of Skin Color and Sex

Tulsi Gabbard was slammed on Twitter for calling Kamala Harris a 'disaster,' and claiming she was only chosen because of her skin color. The United States Army Reserve officer criticized President Biden's decision to nominate a woman of color to the Supreme Court and accused him of engaging in 'identity politics' just like he did with Kamala Harris.

Gabbard, 40, stressed that 'Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex,' and not because of her 'qualification.' "Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country," she wrote in a Tweet on Monday.

Netizens were 'not happy' with Gabbard's remarks on Harris. While some called her 'jealous,' others asked what's wrong with the next Supreme Court judge being black.

'Biden's mistake'

Gabbard insisted in another tweet that President Biden should not choose a Supreme Court judge 'based on the color of skin or sex, but rather on their qualifications & commitment to uphold our Constitution & the freedoms guaranteed to all Americans in that document which is the foundation of our nation.'

Last week, Biden promised to nominate a Black woman judge after Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer announced that he is going to step down after nearly three decades on the Supreme Court.

'Are you saying you can be qualified OR Black but you can't be both?'

Netizens condemned Tusli Gabbard's remarks and called her 'jealous' for being ' utterly irrelevant.' Some people even asked if she thinks black people are not qualified, while others stressed that 'diversity brings much-needed breakthrough innovations, perspectives and better problem-solving.'

"What makes you think VP Harris wasn't qualified to be chosen as VP? What's the criteria or qualifications? What's wrong with affirmative action? The next black Supreme court judge if he is black, what is wrong?" one person tweeted.