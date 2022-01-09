Tulsa Couple has Sex in Woman's Bed After Brutally Beating her to Death with a Crowbar

After brutally killing 29-year-old Sarah Maguire in her Tulsa home, two murder suspects allegedly had sex in the next room, while they heard her 'groaning in pain, authorities noted. According to an affidavit from Tulsa police obtained by KNWA, Brinlee Denison, 25, and Nicholas Johnson, 28, beat Sarah Maguire with a crowbar and left her to die.

The pair then went on to have sex in the victim's bed while they heard her 'struggling to survive' in the next room. They are now facing charges of first-degree murder.

According to the affidavit, police conducted a welfare check at Sarah's home around 5 pm on Friday, January 8, and found her unresponsive in her living room. She had 'signs of trauma to her head and face.' Sarah was declared dead at the scene.

Stolen vehicle, credit cards

During an investigation into the incident, officers found that Sarah's vehicle and her credit cards had been stolen. Brinlee, of Saplupa, Oklahoma, and Nicholas, of Tulsa, were arrested in connection with Sarah's death the next day after they were found sleeping in the stolen vehicle at a Whataburger in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Love triangle

According to the affidavit, in custody, the pair confessed to beating Sarah 'about the head with a crowbar,' fleeing the scene by stealing her vehicle and credit cards. Nicholas told cops that he was in an 'intimate relationship' with Brinlee, who, however, was also in a relationship with Sarah. Nicholas was apparently 'jealous of the relationship between Sarah and Brinlee.'

According to the affidavit, Nicholas told cops that he and Brinlee had sex in Sarah's bed after murdering her. "He could still hear the victim in the living room struggling to live, while he was having sex with Denison in the bedroom," the affidavit stated.

Nicholas told police that Brinlee had planned the murder. He also noted that after stealing Sarah's car and credit cards, Brinlee transferred funds to the pair's own accounts while fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

$1 million bond

Both the murder suspects are being held on a $1 million bond each. According to KNWA, they are expected to be extradited back to Oklahoma from Washington County Jail in Arkansas for a court date.