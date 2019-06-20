Angelina Jolie is currently coming out of a decade-long relationship with Brad Pitt. The Maleficent movie actress is focusing on her health and her six children. As per a recent absurd report, Angelina has reportedly asked John Wick 3 star Keanu Reeves on a date. Angelina is no way in a mood to date anyone as that is not on her priority list as of now.

As per a bogus report, Angelina Jolie reportedly decided that after ending her marriage with Brad Pitt, she is all set to find love again. The actress turned 44 earlier this month and reportedly wished to become friends with Keanu Reeves. If this was not enough, then the so-called insider stated that Angelina's birthday felt like a turning point in her life and after Brad Pitt, Angelina reportedly thought that this is the right time to start dating again.

"Her birthday felt like a turning point and the right time to begin a relationship," an alleged source tells the outlet via MSN. "She hasn't been this excited about a man since she first met Brad [Pitt]."

In addition to this, the outlet went on to add that Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves first met in 2017 when she bought a house in that area of Los Angeles where Keanu's mother lives. The alleged insider went on to state that Angelina and Keanu have a lot of things in common and surely there is some sort of attraction between them. Even Keanu's mother would love to see her son settling down with someone who fits perfectly in the family.

"Keanu gives her butterflies! After all, he's just her type – edgy and a bit of a rogue. Plus, she thinks he's gorgeous."

However, there is no truth behind the absurd claims. As Keanu Reeves representatives insisted that the news is fabricated. The rep has given out a statement in which they made it absolutely clear that there is no basis in any truth behind the absurd claims. The said events never occurred, stats GossipCop.

Angelina Jolie will next be seen in MCU's The Eternals movie. There are several reports that suggest that even Keanu Reeves will star in some capacity. If this happens then there will be hundreds of such absurd claims about Jolie dating Reeves. It should be made clear that there is nothing going on between the two. They both have their own respective lives and are busy in their own career paths.