There have been several rumours about Tom Cruise's alleged distant relationship with his daughter Suri. Now, a new report claimed that the actor was reuniting with his 13-year-old after Katie Holmes' split with Jamie Foxx.

The report also claimed that the meeting between Tom and Suri was being set up by Katie. These rumours are completely untrue. An unreliable source claimed that Tom, finally, responded to Suri's "heartbreaking email" and decided to reunite with her.

The report added that Suri had given up hopes of getting a response from her father, but thats when his email came in which he explained why he has been "absent" for all these years. These rumours were debunked by Gossip Cop.

Tom and Katie began dating in April 2005 and got engaged in June, only seven weeks after meeting. On April 18, 2006, the couple welcomed their daughter Suri. Tom and Katie got married the same year in November, but the couple ended their relationship in March 2011.

Katie moved on from her relationship and secretly started dating Foxx. But the two ended their six-year-long relationship in August. Since her split, Katie has been focusing her time on her career and her daughter.

Several wrong rumours surfaced about Katie and Foxx, and an OK! magazine report also recently stated that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jamie's ex-costar, Garcelle Beauvais, said that the actor is single.

"He's also single!' she noted, after telling the site that Jamie congratulated her on joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills... We're like brother and sister. We really are. Like, I've seen him go from party boy bachelor to a really great dad and, you know, we hang out with my kids, his kids, so it's really beautiful."