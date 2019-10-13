For months, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been surrounded with rumours of a troubled marriage. A new report now claims that Kidman is planning to quit Hollywood to save her marriage. However, this claim is completely false.

According to the Globe, Kidman and Urban are having fights about the actress' busy work schedule, Gossip Cop reported.

"She had been neglecting Keith and the kids and knew it was either put her career aside and be with her family or lose them forever," a source said, adding that the couple is fighting and their marriage is on the verge of crumbling. The source also said that the couple had a "huge fight" before Monaco's Global Ocean Gala and "everyone noticed the chilly atmosphere between them. Keith was glaring."

However, none of these claims are true.

Kidman and Urban married in Sydney in June 2006 and share two kids together Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, eight. The "Big Little Lies" actress, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, has two adult children from the marriage -- daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24.

Recently, another report claimed that Kidman was not in a good place emotionally as she feared the trouble in her marriage. The tabloid also claimed that she feels "deserted" in her personal life and that she is "panicking" about losing her husband.

Despite the falserumours, Kidman and Urban are going strong. The couple was on a vacation to Italy recently and the duo shared an adorable selfie together.