Rumours about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce resurfaced after a new report claimed that the couple was seen fighting at a Sydney beach. Woman's Day Australia reported that Nicole and Keith flew off to the Land Down Under for a vacation.

According to the report, the "Bombshell" star was heard "mothering" the "Stupid Boy" hitmaker. Witnesses told the outlet that Nicole was seen grabbing Keith's arms. While the actual reason of the fight was unknown, some sources claimed that Nicole and Keith have been feuding about their schedules lately.

"Nic insisted they come to Sydney for Christmas, given it's pretty much a tradition even though she could only squeeze a few days out of their schedule and still insisted he came along – it's a huge trip to make from their place in Nashville, regardless of if you're flying first class like they do," a tipster said, via the Jan. 13 issue of Woman's Day Australia. "Keith, in particular, has had a horrific schedule recently and the jet lag nearly killed him. He begged her to stay in Nashville for Christmas since he's performing there on New Year's Eve, but she wouldn't hear of it," it went on.

However, these claims cannot be trusted as this is not the first time divorce rumours surrounding the couple has surfaced. Earlier, reports claimed that Nicole and Keith have been fighting a lot over distance and their conflicting schedules.

In April 2018, New Idea claimed that Nicole and Keith are getting a $413 million divorce even after the pair, allegedly, underwent marriage counseling. However, in Oct. 2019, Nicole shut down all the divorce rumors when she posted a sweet birthday message for Keith on Instagram.