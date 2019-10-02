Just a month after Miley Cyrus' split with Kaitlynn Carter, a new report claims that the singer is "desperate" to get back with Liam Hemsworth. Miley and Liam, who got married in December 2018, ended their relationship August, following which the "Wrecking Ball" singer was seen getting cozy with Kaitlynn.

A new tabloid report recently claimed that Miley has been texting Liam asking to reconcile. Liam allegedly told his family members about Miley wanting to get back and they are worried about him. However, these claims are completely untrue.

The tabloid also added that Chris Hemsworth is concerned that Liam might end up getting back with Miley.

"It's frustrating to everyone that Miley can't just let him heal," the source said. "If she thinks she made a mistake, too bad! Nobody wants to hear about it."

Rumour-debunking site Gossip Cop, however, stated that none of the claims are accurate as a source close to the singer said that she is doing well following her split with Liam.

Recently, Miley took to social media to write a lengthy cryptic message, along with a photo of her two dogs. "I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions.... the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule ... Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex. They love back 100X. All they ask for is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."

Miley and Liam had got married following an on-again, off-again relationship from 2009. Following their split, intimate photos of Miley and Kaitlynn surfaced. The singer previously told Vanity Fair magazine that "what I'm in love with exists on almost a spiritual level" and that that love has "nothing to do with sexuality" or gender. However, a month after getting together, Cyrus posted a message on social media saying she is "single."