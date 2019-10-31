Miley Cyrus, who has been in and out relationships recently, was surrounded with false rumours of "spiralling out of control." According to a new report, the singer's friends are worried that she is going off the rails following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

A source told the Heat that Miley's friends want her to seek help nu checking into rehab as it could soon start affecting her career. Her friends also claim that Cyrus was likely addicted to social media as she keeps posting photos and videos of her relationships.

Cyrus, who split with Hemsworth in August, went on to date Kaitlynn Carter for a brief period of time. Within just weeks of dating, Cyrus announced on social media that she was single. Following the announcement, the "Wrecking Ball" singer was seen getting cozy with Cody Simpson.

Cyrus did a live session on Instagram where she mentioned that Simpson is the only good man she has ever met.

Recently, Cyrus was seen with Simpson in a video perfectly syncing in a dance routine. Cyrus sported a bralette and shorts while Simpson wore a tee and loose-fitting pants.

While Cyrus is going strong with Simpson, rumours of her spiralling out of control are completely false. Gossip Cop also debunked the report. The rumour—debunking site also said that the singer is not addicted to social media.