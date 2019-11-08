Katie Holmes, who recently split with Jamie Foxx, was surrounded with rumours of "secretly dating" Justin Theroux. However, the report spread by the Star magazine is completely untrue.

According to the report, Holmes had a "top-secret meetup" at a restaurant with Theroux in New York City. The alleged source said that the meeting "was very romantic" and that "Justin and Katie hit it off immediately. It was pretty much the ultimate first date."

Star magazine also claimed that the new relationship between the pair was part of a "revenge romance" towards Jennifer Aniston and Foxx.

"She needed to find a middle ground – someone between Tom [Cruise] and Jamie. Justin isn't controlling like Tom and he's not a player like Jamie. He fits the bill," the source said. However, none of these claims are true, according to Gossip Cop.

Holmes and Foxx ended their six-year-long relationship in August. Since her split, Katie has been focusing her time on her career and her daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Several wrong rumours surfaced about Holmes and Foxx, and an OK! magazine report also recently stated that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

Meanwhile, Theroux and Aniston split in February 2018 after two and a half years of marriage, saying in a joint statement to E!: "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."