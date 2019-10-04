Since Katie Holmes' recent split with Jamie Foxx, several "false" rumours have surfaced about the actress. A new report now claims that Homes is ready to fall in love and wants a baby, because of which she is looking for a baby daddy and some who can also act as a father to Suri Cruise.

An unnamed source told Life & Style magazine that Katie has been "dating up a storm" and "keeping her options open." The source also added that she finding a new man to come into her life and can build a strong relationship with her daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

"If they don't tick that box, Katie's just not interested," the source said, adding: "Suri could still use a father figure in her life... So now Katie will only get serious with a guy who she knows will be there for her daughter."

However, these claims are completely fabricated, according to Gossip Cop.

In August, Holmes and Foxx ended their six-year-long relationship, most of which they kept private. Rumours surfaced that the couple went through a rough patch in their relationship after the Django Unchained actor was spotted holding hands with Sela Vave in Los Angeles.

Most recently, OK! magazine reported that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messages. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

These are not the only rumours surrounding Holmes and Foxx. There were false reports that Foxx was trying to mend his friendship with Cruise.

"Everyone forgets that the only reason Katie and Jamie know each other is Tom Cruise. Jamie was once great friends with Tom," an unreliable report, quoted a source saying. "Jamie has been there literally since day one of Tom and Katie. After Katie and Tom's ugly split, Foxx and Cruise's friendship broke up too... It wasn't pretty, but now Tom and Jamie are mending their broken relationship."

However, these were all false claims.