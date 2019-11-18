Katie Holmes, who split with her boyfriend of Jamie Foxx in August, was surrounded by false rumours that she has not moved on from her split and has been trash-talking the actor. The rumour was spread by National Enquirer, which has a history of making false claims.

The tabloid claimed recently that Holmes was insulting "serial-womanizer" Foxx for his flings and hookups since his split. An unnamed source sais Holmes isn't pleased with Foxx's partying ever since they ended their relationship.

"It's made it difficult for her to move on. She's told him to lose her number, but he won't stop!" the source said, adding that Holmes was coping with the breakup by slamming Foxx.

However, these claims are untrue, according to the rumor-debunking site, Gossip Cop.

Holmes and Foxx ended their six-year-long relationship in August. Since her split, Katie has been focusing her time on her career and her daughter Suri, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Several wrong rumours surfaced about Holmes and Foxx, and an OK! magazine report also recently stated that Foxx was trying to hookup with Holmes by sending her sly messaged. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

