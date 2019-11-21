Kate Middleton's pregnancy rumours swirled once again after the Kensington Palace announced in a statement that Prince William will fly solo to Kuwait and Oman. The royal tour will begin Dec. 1 to 4.

"This visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and will be His Royal Highness's first official visit to both countries. Throughout the visit, The Duke will have the opportunity to meet with a broad range of Kuwaitis and Omanis, including children and young people, leaders from government, inspiring conservationists, and those working in the charity sector," the statement read.

Just as the statement was released, several royal fans and some British tabloids claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge's non-attendance is due to her fourth pregnancy. Meanwhile, Express was convinced that Middleton dropped a major pregnancy clue earlier this week. According to the tabloid, Middleton's attendance at Royal Variety Performance with Prince William on Monday night was the hint as during the first two times that she attended the event, she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, the palace still hasn't made an announcement regarding the Duchess of Cambridge's alleged pregnancy.

During her first three pregnancies, Middleton suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum or extreme morning sickness. During the first few weeks of her previous pregnancies, Middleton had scaled back her royal duties.