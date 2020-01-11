New rumours about the royal family claim that Kate Middleton and Prince William are jealous of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement regarding their decision to step back as senior royals. During the announcement, they also mentioned the names of the royals that they will continue to work with. While Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William's name were mentioned, the Duchess of Cambridge's name was not mentioned.

The alleged snub heightened rumors of an alleged feud between the duchesses. But these claims are completely untrue.

"Raise your hand if you think the royal family forced out Prince Harry & Meghan Markle because Prince William & Kate Middleton were jealous of the Sussexes," Twitter user @leaconner said. Another user wrote: "Kate Middleton is so jealous of Meghan it is sad. That is the root problem here."

Twitter user @MimiVoster claimed that Markle can't handle all the attention, to which user @ALETTAHA replied by saying that it's the other way around.

"Watch a timeline of events. Meghan starts off sparkling, authentic. Kate's face becoming more frozen as time goes on. Getting colder and colder towards Meghan. Tells the story," she wrote.

Meanwhile, some supporters said that Prince Harry and Markle are jealous of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they will never be king and queen.

"They are jealous because they will never be king and queen. Prince William and Kate will have that privilege. Meghan and Harry are like US Democrats, they can't take in simple truth," Twitter user @USA4DJT said.

"Meghan has always been jealous of Kate. Kate has more class and decorum. Looking forward to them packing their bags," Twitter user @angel_truthful said.

"Isn't it interesting? This proves Harry and Meghan are so jealous of William and Kate. This week it's Kate's birthday and those two selfish people want to take away her day by talking about leaving the RF. I still think the Queen got rid of them," Twitter user @Locoas said.

This is not the first time feud rumours have erupted between Markle and Middleton. However, none of these claims were true.