Jennifer Aniston, who recently broke the Internet after she joined Instagram, is allegedly suffering from a major breakdown and her work is stressing her out. However, this claim made by a tabloid is completely untrue.

Aniston has been busy shooting the new Apple series "The Morning Show," but she is not making her hectic schedule take a toll on her well-being, unlike claimed by a new report.

"Throwing herself headfirst into this project. And it's taking a serious toll," an alleged insider said, adding: "People are concerned that she's pushing herself way too hard."

The source also claimed that the shooting and immense work is stressing her out.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the "bogus" report. Aniston is currently on a promotional tour and is looking forward to her new show. The "Friends" star is currently very active on Instagram.

Aniston is not new to such false rumours being spread about her. After her split from Justin Theroux, reports claimed that she reunited with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who also ended her marriage with Angelina Jolie. However, these claims were untrue.

Falserumoursalso surfaced recently that Aniston hated the official poster of her upcoming series as her co-star Reese Witherspoon looked prettier than her. A so-called source claimed Aniston was not happy that Witherspoon looked "natural and pretty" while her face looked rounder and so she hated the poster's outcome.