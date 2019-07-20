Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reportedly had a backyard wedding, but there is no proof backing up the latest rumors plaguing the exes.

A year ago, In Touch reported that the "Cake" actress and "Ad Astra" star renewed their wedding vows. Pitt's six kids with Angelina Jolie were reportedly present, and his friend George Clooney was the best man. The wedding ceremony reportedly took place at Pitt's backyard. The publication even included a photo of Pitt in a tuxedo and Aniston in a white dress.

However, the report is clearly false as Aniston and Pitt are still not back together. But some fans are still hoping that someday they would reunite as the rumors about the exes rekindling their romance have never stopped.

The backyard wedding was not the only time that they were rumored to have exchanged "I do's" for the second time. In March 2018, another report claimed that Pitt and Aniston had a "super-secret" getaway to Paris where they exchanged vows again. However, there were no specific details about the rumored wedding.

Also, the photo included in the report showing Pitt and Aniston kissing was digitally altered. In the original picture, Pitt was actually kissing his second ex-wife Jolie.

Pitt and Aniston married in 2000 and separated five years later. There were rumors that it was due to Pitt and Jolie's affair who reportedly fell in love when they filmed "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2004.

However, according to other sources, Pitt and Aniston would still split even without Jolie due to devastating factors. There was already trouble in paradise even before the "Maleficent" actress came into the picture.

Pitt was reportedly wasting his life and was becoming dull. He was wasting opportunities by turning out a lot of offer. According to the "Troy" actor, he was looking for an "interesting" role because he was living a different life. Pitt also mentioned that it was partly due to his marriage with Aniston.

Fans slammed the actor for implying that the "Murder Mystery" star was dull. Pitt reasoned out that it was not what he meant. His statement was misinterpreted. He explained that Aniston was incredibly giving, loving and hilarious before adding that he valued their relationship greatly. The two remain friends and are both single at the time.

