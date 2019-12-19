Elsa Pataky recently shared a photo of her newly-designed Christmas tree at their home in Australia. The photo showed her three children, but her husband Chris Hemsworth was missing, giving chance to a report to claim that the actor left his wife alone during the holiday preparations.

According to a false report, Pataky was furious with the Avengers star as she had to prepare for the holidays alone. The 36-year-old actor was in New York City for the shooting of a Hugo Boss commercial while his wife was back home preparing their family's Christmas tree. The false report claimed that this made Pataky upset.

An alleged source told the tabloid that Pataky felt alone at home with their children while Hemsworth was busy. The "unreliable" insider continued to say that the Tidelands star often gets lonely, especially on the holidays. "He's just not wired that way," the tipster added.

However, Gossip Cop debunked this story, stating that while the actor admitted he is finding it hard to balance work and family, he is doing his best to deal with it.

Last year, Hemsworth told GQ that some of his roles already suffered because he wanted to spend more time with his wife and kids. Pataky and her three kids, India, Tristan, and Sasha, put their Christmas tree last week. Hemsworth, who was shooting for the commercial in New York, is back in Australia in time for Christmas with his family.

On Tuesday, Hemsworth and his wife were spotted out and about in the idyllic coastal town of Byron Bay at a local frozen yogurt bar and shopping centre. The actor wore a loose-fitting mustard coloured T-shirt with the brand name Emery emblazoned across his chest, teamed with black quicksilver shorts. His three children accompanied the couple for the break.