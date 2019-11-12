Rumours about Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's split has made the rounds in the past, and now after the talk show host's kiss with Jennifer Aniston on her show, rumour about a troubled relationship surfaced.

After kissing Howard Stern on her show as a joke, DeGeneres explained on The Ellen Show with Aniston as to how she kissed him after he made the suggestion. Aniston and DeGeneres locked lips on the show after the "Friends" star showed interest in the kiss.

However, this friendly gesture on the show was taken in the wrong sense by a tabloid, which spread the rumour that DeGeneres couldn't stop talking about Aniston. The report added that the TV host supposedly now has a crush on the actress. Quoting a friend who is familiar with DeGeneres, the report said that Rossi was furious about what happened.

However, these claims are completely false as DeGeneres and Rossi's relationship was not on the rocks. The two are going strong and not on the verge of a breakup, despite claims.

Earlier last month, NW reported that DeGeneres and Aniston have been spending several nights together and confiding in each other about their lives. The source said that the closeness between the two is making Rossi jealous and she has "had a huge fight" with DeGeneres over Aniston. However, these claims are completely untrue, as per Gossip Cop.

In July, rumors swirled that DeGeneres and Rossi were heading for divorce and that the two were "barely on speaking terms." According to the report, the couple fought frequently because Ellen was not happy with Portia focusing more on her career.