New rumours about Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi surfaced, with claims that the two are living apart. However, the report by In Touch magazine is completely false.

In the latest report, with the headline, "Portia Moves Out!" a source claimed de Rossi no longer lived in the couple's home in Montecito, California. Meanwhile, DeGeneres is living in Los Angeles "because they're having problems," the source said, adding that the problems in their relationship are going on over the talk show host's career. The unreliable source claimed that de Rossi wants DeGeneres to retire, but she refuses "and is actually working more than ever."

"Ellen tries to appease her by giving her whatever she wants, like funding her art company and buying any home Portia falls in love with. But they've reached the breaking point. Hopefully, some time apart will do them good," the insider claims. "They love each other so much, so I don't think they're about to give up on their marriage just yet."

However, the claims have been debunked by Gossip Cop. DeGeneres and de Rossi are currently self-quarantined at their homes in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Recently, the couple shared several videos on their Instagram separately showing how they're spending time while in isolation. They are indulging in several activities at home and clearly are under the same roof.

This is not the first time rumours have surfaced about DeGeneres and de Rossi's marriage troubles.

Last year, a report claimed that the marriage broke down after DeGeneres refused to end her show and move to Australia with de Rossi. However, this report was debunked. In January, Star magazine reported that the two are happy about their "new beginning" and have introduced "relationship rules" to save their marriage. The report said that the two were going through a rough patch and had a chaotic 2019. However, these claims are untrue.