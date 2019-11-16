Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who got married five months ago, have been surrounded with wrong rumours of trouble in their relationship. According to Life & Style magazine, the couple has been fighting over issues such a having a baby and about money.

"While they have a lot of positives going for them, things can get pretty strained at home, and their arguments are known to be loud and intense," an unnamed source told the tabloid. "Neither Chris nor Katherine likes to let things fester, so when there's something they're upset about, they really give it to each other."

According to the source, Pratt - who was previously married to Anna Faris - is ready to have a baby but Schwarzenegger is in no rush to have children. The actor also wants his wife to be a stay-at-home mom, but Schwarzenegger is not on board with the idea. Meanwhile, Pratt's father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has meddled in their relationship trying to sort out the issue.

"Chris hates all the drama that comes with Katherine's whole clan. The situation with his in-laws is actually a big issue, and it's really coming to a head now that Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching," the source said.

However, none of these claims are true. According to rumour-debunking site, Gossip Cop, Pratt and his wife are not having any problems.

E! News had reported earlier that Pratt and Schwarzenegger want to have a family soon. "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020," a source told the publication.