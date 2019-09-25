Bradley Cooper and Angelina Jolie romance rumours had swirled last month, but despite the reports being debunked, a new claim states that the two stars are secretly dating.

According to OK! Australia, Jolie is getting in a close relationship with Cooper after her eldest son Maddox moved to South Korea to attend college. However, these claims are untrue.

OK! Australia is not the only tabloid spreading the rumours, NW also reported that on several occasions Cooper allegedly waits in his car until dark before making it to Jolie's home just so he can avoid any paparazzi.

The report claimed that the duo's friends were impressed on how the two keep their relationship a secret. But, there is no romance going on between A Star Is Born actor and Jolie, according to Gossip Cop, a celebrity rumour debunking site.

Cooper, who split with his girlfriend Irina Shayk in June after a four-year-long relationship, has been focusing on his career and co-parenting their daughter following his split. Meanwhile, Jolie has also been working towards her career and taking care of her children amid her divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt.

Rumours about a romance between Cooper and Jolie first made headlines after the duo were spotted separately in Disneyland. However, it was later revealed that the two stars did not even meet each other at the time.

NW had also "falsely" claimed that Pitt, who happens to be Cooper's friend, allegedly warned the actor to "tread carefully" with his ex-wife. Pitt and Cooper were, recently, spotted at the performance of the LA Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl.

Jolie is not the only actress Cooper has been linked with. Since the success of A Star Is Born, rumours surfaced that the actor and his co-star Lady Gaga were involved with each other. Some reports also said their closeness was a reason why Cooper and Shayk split. But, these claims were untrue.