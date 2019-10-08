Rumours about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been making the rounds since the two announced their split. However, a new rumour claims that the star allegedly confided in Lady Gaga and Jennifer Garner following his breakup with Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter.

However, these claims are completely untrue.

The latest report, spreading the rumours, also claimed that Cooper was finding ways to cope with his split with Shayk and used Lady Gaga's shoulder to cry on. Meanwhile, another report claimed that Cooper was leaning on Garner instead of Lady Gaga after his breakup. The report added that as Cooper and Garner worked together on "Alias," the former wife of Ben Affleck supported the "A Star Is Born" actor.

But, these rumours were debunked by Gossip Cop, which stated that Cooper did not turn to Lady Gaga or Garner for emotional support.

Since the success of "A Star Is Born," rumours surfaced that Cooper and Lady Gaga were romantically involved. However, the two stars slammed the reports saying that audiences loved their chemistry on-screen because that's exactly what they wanted. Meanwhile, some reports also went on to say that Cooper and Lady Gaga's closeness caused the "American Sniper" actor's split.

Once again, Gossip Cop denied that claim and revealed Cooper's spokesperson confirmed the American Sniper star never turned to Garner for some emotional support. Also, they would never be a thing as Ben Affleck's former wife has been dating businessman John Miller for over a year.

However, sources told People magazine that both Copper and Shayk decided to end their relationship amicably and they worked out the sharing of their child's custody. Cooper and Shayk started dating in 2015 and ended their romance in June.