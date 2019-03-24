Brad Pitt is currently busy finalizing his divorce with Angelina Jolie. Amid all the drama surrounding that development, reports of him dating Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston and Princess Charlotte Casiraghi keep on coming. Brad recently reunited with his ex-wife, Jennifer and now several are wondering if or when they are going to see them starring in a new movie together.

Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for a better part of his adult age. The couple did share the screen in an episode of American sitcom FRIENDS, where Jennifer served as the lead actress. Subsequently, the couple was supposedly ready to star in The Time Traveler's Wife. It was revealed by Bruce Robin that he wrote the romantic movie keeping Brad and Jennifer in mind.

It was also told by the famous screenwriter that he found Brad and Jennifer as the perfect couple who could play Henry and Clare respectively. As we all know, the duo did not star in the movie together as in 2005, both Brad and Jennifer parted the ways and the romantic sci-fi movie released a couple of years later.

After Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's divorce, fans stopped talking about them as they got interested in Brad's adventurous life with Angelina Jolie. For more than a decade, things remained quiet in their relationship arena but when Angelina decided to end her marriage, several assumed that Brad and Jennifer will get back together.

There were several reports that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are planning to reveal their alleged romance to the public during the award shows. However, as it turned out, nothing eventually happened.

Nevertheless, everyone got a shock when Brad Pitt decided to attend Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party. After the birthday bash, fans started to speculate that sooner or later, these two will get back together. Not only this, but reports also started to surface that Brad and Jennifer will plan a movie together as they both are back on the talking terms with each other.

It should be noted that Brad Pitt did attend Jennifer Aniston's birthday party but it stopped right there. There's nothing going on between the two and they both are definitely not planning any movie together. Brad is busy with Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jennifer has her own Netflix projects.