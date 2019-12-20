Despite rumours of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together being debunked several times in the past, new claims continue to surface. InTouch magazine recently reported that Pitt reunited with his ex-wife at the party hosted by the "Friends" alum a few days ago.

According to the "false" report, the party was also attended by other friends of The Morning Show star including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine's source said that the ex-couple rekindled their romance 15 years after their divorce.

"They even briefly made out in front of guests. Some were so happy they were cheering!" the insider claims. Apparently, this wasn't the first time the duo decided to reunite. The reported alleges Brad and Jen tried to give their romance a second chance about a year ago but it did not work out. "They got cold feet, plain and simple," the source claims.

"They stopped overthinking everything. They just wanted to make sure all their old issues were resolved. Jen didn't want any of Brad's old baggage. She wanted a solid, honest commitment, and that's what she's getting," the insider added. If that wasn't enough, the report further claims that Brad raised a toast to Jen with the announcement that "it's always been her".

However, these claims are untrue as the duo are not getting back together.

Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2005 after which the actor began his relationship with Angelina Jolie. Since Pitt and Jolie's split, rumours of the actor and Aniston's reunion started. There have been false reports of the two getting re-marrying and having a baby together. There have also been rumours of the two taking a romantic getaway.

Aniston's representative has denied any of these claims and said the pair are not back together.