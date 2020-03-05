News of K-pop band BLACKPINK featuring in lady Gaga's new album started floating following a report by the United Kingdom's radio channel Capital FM. However, YG Entertainment has not yet confirmed the report and has asked fans to wait for the official confirmation.

"[BLACKPINK] is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement," stated YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK recently completed performing to a large audience of 205,000 with their In Your Area tour. Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa enthralled the audience and are working on a number of projects currently.

Thus their project with Gaga at this point looks like nothing more than a rumor. Currently, Gaga is preparing for the release of her next album 'Chromatica' that is scheduled to be out on April 10. Chromatica will have 16 songs and are executive produced by Gaga and Bloodpop (Michael Tucker).

Gaga is back in the news after the picture of her sitting on the lap of the so called mystery man went viral. Gaga posted a photo of her revealing the identity of the mystery man Michael Polansky and the internet went crazy.

The picture was posted after the release of her solo song 'Stupid Love' that was released on February 28. It is said that Polansky was the inspiration behind Gaga's single.

Thirty-three-year-old Gaga's boyfriend Polansky is a Harvard graduate (in 2006) and is the chief of Parker Foundation that is worth $600 million. Before starting a relationship with Gaga, Polansky is said to have dated New York Times journalist Lindsay Crouse for seven years.

Gaga has broken her engagements to actor Taylor Kinney, 38, and talent agent Christian Carino.

Polansky was first linked to Gaga when the couple was found together during New Year 's Eve. Shutterbugs caught the couple kissing and Polansky was identified for the first time as till then he was referred to as Gaga's mystery man.

During the Super Bowl, Gaga and Polansky were spotted leaving the game at the Hard Rock Stadium together.