Rumours about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's feud and all-out-war over the actor's bad decisions are completely false. Despite their divorce, the duo remains amicable to each other and are focused on co-parenting their three kids, Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina, together.

Radar Online recently reported that the 47-year-old actress is now fed up with her ex-husband's bad decisions.

"They went from being the best of friends to bitter exes almost overnight, and it's all down to Ben's bad choices," a source told Radar Online. The actress is allegedly disgusted with the 47-year-old actor as he is back into drinking again, while her ex-husband is reportedly accusing her of being "controlling and bossy."

The source added that while Affleck said that his partying days were over, he is unable to stop drinking. The two stars are said to be seen having a heated argument over Affleck's alleged poor decision making. However, these claims of a feud between the two are completely false.

Nearly two months after Affleck celebrated one year of his sobriety, he experienced relapse after being spotted looking drunk while enjoying the night at the UNICEF Halloween party last month. Affleck admitted his wrong decision when he talked to the press. "It happens, it was a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me," he said.

Despite the issues, Affleck and Garner are still having a good relationship as they co-parent their children. The two recently attended the church together with their three kids. While they arrived in separate rides, they were still together. Garner first came with Seraphina by her side, while Affleck was only a few minutes behind them with Sam, Violet, and some of their help.

According to Daily Mail, this only proves that they are still a team.