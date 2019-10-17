Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their split in 2016, and since then the duo have been surrounded with several wrong rumours about their relationship, some of which also involved their children. Now, a new report has claimed that the actress was trying to make her ex-husband upset by flaunting their kids on the red carpet at the various premieres for "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."

There is, however, no truth in this claim, which Gossip Cop said was nothing but "absurd."

Jolie, whose upcoming film is set to hit the theatres this week, has been promoting the film and attending its premieres in several cities, including Los Angeles, London, Japan and Rome. In some of the screenings, Jolie's children were also present.

According to Heat, the reason for Jolie bringing her children for the screenings was that she wanted to get Pitt angry and upset.

"Ange is using this movie tour as a way to show the world what a great mom she is, and how happy the kids are when they're with her," a source told the outlet. "It's as if she has a point to prove to Brad and get one over on him. She's really gone overboard this time."

However, none of these claims were true.

While there have been several rumours of Jolie and Pitt not getting along following their split, the two stars have not publicly addressed these rumours. Also, Jolie has been focusing her time on her career as well as her children, which is why the actress spends a lot of time with her kids despite her busy schedule.

Since Jolie and Pitt's split, rumours about their relationship have made the rounds. There have also been false rumours about the two stars' dating lives. While some false reports claimed that Pitt was back with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, rumours also surfaced about the actor hitting on his co-stars.

Some absurd reports also surfaced about Jolie dating Keanu Reeves and Bradley Cooper. However, none of these claims were true.