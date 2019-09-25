Rumours about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seem to be never-ending, as a new report claims that the actress has given an ultimatum to her ex-husband to end his friendship with Kanye West. The "false" rumour was spread by Radar Online on Tuesday,

According to the report, Jolie is trying to get in the way of Pitt and West's friendship. The trouble allegedly started after Pitt was spotted attending West's invitation-only church services in Los Angeles. On September 3, photos and videos of Pitt were posted on social media by attendees showing the actor smiling and chatting amid a huge crowd.

The report claims that Jolie was unhappy with Pitt's fondness for West's Sunday services and has already told him to choose between the rapper's friendship and his own children.

Radar Online's source claims that Jolie does not have an issue with West but she can't stand the Kardashians and doesn't want her children anywhere close to the reality TV stars' clan.

"Angelina can't stand the Kardashian clan and wants her children nowhere near them, and she's told Brad as much," the tipster told Radar Online. "She's pretty much issued him an ultimatum: It's Kanye or the kids."

But while it's true that Pitt has been attending West's Sunday services, there's no truth to Radar Online's report stating that she is unhappy with Pitt's friendship with the rapper. Gossip Cop also debunked the report, saying that this was not the first time the tabloid tried to spread false rumours about Pitt and Jolie.