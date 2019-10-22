Rumours surrounding Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's relationship with their children continue, despite all of the similar claims being debunked in the past. A new report now claims that Jolie's relationship with her 13-year-old daughter Shiloh is strained as the actress does not want her daughter to spend time with her father.

The false rumour was spread by NW in its latest issue, which had the headline: "Cruel Ange Tells Shiloh: 'You'll Never See Brad Again!'" An unreliable source told the magazine that Shiloh has been "miserable" living with her mom.

"Shiloh is much more reserved than her other siblings, but recently, while they were all on this seemingly never-ending trip around Europe, she finally spoke up about her true feelings – that she misses her dad and wants to see him more," the source said. "She asked to go home to Los Angeles and stay with him while her mom traveled. Ange was horrified and didn't even pretend to think about it – she immediately said no."

Shiloh has "hinted in the past that she might like to go live with [Pitt], which is Ange's worst nightmare," the source added. The false report also claimed that tension between Jolie and Pitt was taking the biggest toll on Shiloh, who's "really yearning for a father figure in her life. She took the divorce the hardest out of all the kids. Shiloh doesn't see anything wrong with seeing Brad more these days, especially as she gets older – she feels it should be her choice."

However, none of these claims were true. Gossip Cop also debunked the bogus report.

Since Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their split in 2016 the duo have been surrounded with several wrong rumours about their relationship, some of which also involved their children. Pitt and Jolie, who were together for 12 years, have six children sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11, and daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11.

Some reports also claimed that the two are not able to finalize their divorce because of tensions in their relationship. However, this also cannot be confirmed. Both Jolie and Pitt have been focusing their time on their careers.

Jolie was recently seen with some of her children attending the premiere of her film "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil," which hit theatres worldwide on Friday.