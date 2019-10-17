Amal Clooney and George Clooney's marriage trouble rumours have been debunked time and again, but some reports continue to target the couple, who has been happily married since 2014.

Now, a new rumour surfaced that the human rights lawyer was getting a "makeover" to "turn up heat" in her marriage with George. But, this rumour is completely untrue, according to Gossip Cop.

OK! magazine circulated the made-up story saying that Amal got the makeover so that she and George don't earn a reputation as a "boring old married couple." Amal also was allegedly planning to change her wardrobe as part of her makeover.

"Over the summer, Amal felt they were becoming a little complacent in their relationship, so she decided it was time for a makeover," a source told the magazine. "She wants to inject more passion into their romance and is turning up the heat with her bold new style."

George "loves seeing his wife show off her figure," the source said, adding that Amal was happy to take her style to the next level to spice up her romance.

"Amal's in her forties and is a working mom of twins, so she wanted to prove that she still looks good," the source went on to say. "Clearly, she does! She turns heads left and right when she strolls down a sidewalk. It must be gratifying for her to know that everyone thinks she looks fabulous."

Despite several rumours about Amal and George being debunked, some reports continue to spread false information about the couple's life together.

In May, Gossip Cop had debunked a report that stated that Amal was threatening to divorce George because he was being too childish.