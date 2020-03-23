A new claim in the rumour mill has brought some fresh air about Apple's flagship model in its upcoming iPhone 12 series. The Apple tipster with a reputation, Ming Chi-Kuo, has reportedly claimed the flagship model of the iPhone 12 series will come with the highest-ever display measuring 6.7-inch. The iPhone 11 Pro Max packs a 6.5-inch display. He hasn't mentioned the model name yet, but we believe it could be unveiled as iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Kuo claimed the device will feature sensor-shift image stabilisation in its ultra-wide camera. The technology will offer better image stabilisation to enable clicking of better images irrespective of the environment. He has claimed the feature will be limited to the 6.7-inch iPhone model in 2020 but may not feature in all iPhones expected to be unveiled in 2021.

The iPhone 11 Pro model already offers image stabilisation for both images and video. Still, the feature is limited to its wide and telephoto lenses. You can use the feature only when you employ the wide or the telephoto lens. The upcoming sensor-shift technology will come as a solution to this as it will let the image stabilisation on for all sorts of photography requirements. The technology will also come in handy while attaching third-party accessories.

Taiwan-based technology website DigiTimes has also claimed about the arrival of the feature. The report has, however, asserted that the feature will be available on a higher-end model and two 6.1-inch models of the iPhone 12.

Periscope lens

Ming Chi-Kuo has further claimed that Apple is planning to feature a periscope lens in one of its upcoming 2022 iPhone models. The periscope lens will be capable of offering 5X optical zoom. In comparison, the iPhone 11 flagship packs a 2X optical zoom.

Apple is likely to roll out the iPhone 12 series at its September WWDC event. But for the coronavirus pandemic, the Cupertino-based technology giant may defer it to a later date.

In other news, another trusted tipster Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple has begun mass production of its upcoming affordable smartphone iPhone SE 2 alias iPhone 9. The tipster has also claimed that the iPhone maker is working with Chinese manufacturer BYD to speed up the process. The iPhone SE 2, aka iPhone 9, is expected to get unveiled by the first half of this year.

The device is rumoured to come with a price tag of $399-$499 and pack an A13 Bionic processor, 3 GB RAM, Touch ID button and an iPhone 8-like design. The device will, however, sacrifice the Face ID functionality.